​PANVAC found plenty of precious metal indoors, including some gold, plus race round-up

Gold medalist Jack Wheatley.

​PANVAC athletes won 12 medals including five golds at the Eastern Indoor Athletics Championships at Lee Valley.

​Sean O’Donnell won two of the golds and set two personal bests (PBs) in the process. A 7.00 60m and a 21.97 200m gave him first place in both under 20 events. Jack Wheatley ran an 8.24 PB to win under 20 60m hurdles gold.

Rohan Hatfield won the under 20 high jump with a 1.55m clearance and also collected triple jump silver. Under 17 Harry Collister clocked 52.89 for 400m gold.

Holly Aslin ran 7.93 to win senior ladies 60m silver while Sophie Badham won under 20 silver over the same distance with a time of 8.18. Sienna Slater clocked 9.48 for under 20 60m hurdles silver.

The senior 400m race saw Alastair Phelan win silver in 51.81 ahead of Dave Bush who collected bronze with a 56.50 clocking. Angus Bowling cleared 4.30m for pole vault bronze.

Despite not picking up medals there were PBs for Elyse Morgan, Iris Kwakye & Alpine Hatfield. Felix Bowling ran 4:15.0 in the senior 1,500m.

CAMBRIDGE

Helpston Harrier Natasha English led the local runners at the Cambridge Half Marathon, finishing as 50th lady in a time of 1:25.47.

The consistent Martin Stevens of Werrington Joggers was the leading man finishing 784th in 1:27.27.

PANVAC’s Tim Andrews placed 905th with a 1:28.55 clocking while George Dove of Yaxley also made the top 1,000 finishing 981st in 1:29.38.

Thorney's Zion Demba was 108th lady home in 1:30.32, and Eye’s Daniel Ward placed 1,528th in 1:34.38.

KETTERING

Jake Norman of Bushfield Joggers finished 8th in the Kettering Half Marathon in 1:16.26.

Laura Fountain (10th lady, 1.34.12) and Phillipa Mallett (17th, 1.37.36) of Bushfield were also in action. Chloe Bedford of Thorney finished 11th in 1:35.05.

Daniel Gunn of Yaxley placed 61st with a time of 1:28.06, but one of the best performances of the day came from under 13 Xander Gunn, also of Yaxley, who finished 11th in the 5k in 18:52.