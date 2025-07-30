PANVAC athletes strike gold eight times in East Anglia and latest Grand Prix results

Dave Bush (centre) was a double gold medal winner in Cambridge.

PANVAC athletes collected eight gold medals at the East Anglian Athletics Championship in Cambridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zina Nwamarah won the under 15 girls 75m hurdles in 12.02 and the high jump with a 1.53m clearance. She also won 100m bronze.

Dave Bush won senior men's 400m hurdles gold with a time of 59.64. Bush also won shot put gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Stannage ran 43.32 to win the under 15 girls 300m title while Jess Dixon-Walker won the senior ladies 100m hurdles title in a time of 15.57.

Jack Wheatley collected gold in the under 20 110m hurdles, running a time of 14.91. Dave Brown was victorious in the senior 800m with a time of 2:08.18 and Iris Kwakye won bronze in the under 17 100m and 200m.

Tim Clough surprised himself by winning senior men's 400 hurdles silver on his debut over the distance.

GRAND PRIX

Zachary Stevens of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC and Yaxley's Molly Speechley were runners-up in the 4th race of the Peterborough 5k Grand Prix series at Stamford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunts AC’s James Orrell won the men's race in a time of 15:52 with Stevens six seconds behind. Katie Vargeson of Lonely Goats Running Club with a time of 17:43 was the winning lady. Teenager Speechley came home in a time of 18:41. Orrell and Vargeson have won the series, but with one race to go there is still plenty of competition for the other leading places and the age group prizes.

PANVAC featured six men in the top 21 with Steve Wilkinson 8th in 16:33. Luke Maddy placed 13th with a 16:53 clocking while 17th placed John Pike recorded a time of 17:13. Noah Randall finished 19th in 17:27 with Thomas Sayer finishing six seconds later in 21st.

Helpston’s Aaron Scott was 10th in 16:51 just one second ahead of Yaxley’s Jordan Buttigieg who finished 12th.

Yaxley had four ladies in the top 20 while PANVAC had three. Ellie Piccaver clocked 19:45 and was the 2nd Yaxley lady home finishing 6th. Ross Loutit in 11th with 20:12 and Vanessa Gunn who finished 14th in 20:41 completed the Yaxley quartet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANVAC’s Hannah Knight and Maggie Skinner were 4th and 5th in 18:52 & 19:30 respectively. Elisabeth Sennitt Clough, also of PANVAC, finished 19th in 21:24.

Kelly Maddy and Grace Randall of Thorney were 10th and 12th with times of 20:12 and 20:35. Bushfield’s Elena Olik clocked 21:14 for 18th place with her team-mate Phillipa Mallet 20th in 21:24.

The Junior 3km race was won by Yaxley’s Alex Gunn in a time of 10:08. PANVAC’s Finlay Smith finished 2nd in 10:11. Third placed Izzy Hurn and Bea Faith in 5th were the leading local girls. The PANVAC pair recorded times of 11:46 and 12:03.

The final race in the series takes place at Ferry Meadows on Wednesday, August 6.