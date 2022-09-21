PANTRAC's Chris Pithey took victory in Oundle,

Following the 1,500m swim, competitor's cycled 3-laps around Glapthorn and the Benefield's on a hilly 27-mile course with the wind picking up; before finishing with a 4.75 mile run. Competitor's travelled over from as far afield as Ely, Northampton and Derby.

Chris Pithey was first out of the water and had a good lead over Rob Hammond and Matt Barnes. Chris forged ahead on the bike, with Matt moving into second, only to see Rob reclaim that spot on the run.

Not far behind were Andy Martin and Steve Skelhon with the former moving up to third on the run; with Chris holding onto his lead and coming home a comfortable winner.

Chris went one better than his previous best club result; a second place in the fourth of this year's Mini-Series events in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First lady was Debbie Montague in her fourth triathlon of a debut season. The first team was named Team 201, so named because of their combined ages of members Sean Whittaker, Georgina Jennings and Liz Whittaker.

Results: 1. Chris Pithey 2:13:42; 2. Rob Hammond 2:22:59; 3. Andy Martin 2:26:30.

Dave Thorold competed in the Grafham Water Standard Distance Triathlon.

The swim was 1500m in Grafham Water reservoir, the bike ride 24 miles on a flat, out-and-back course and a 6.25m run on on footpaths around the lake.

He finished in ninth with splits of 33:15, 67:52 and 43:31 to complete in 2:24:38 and finish second in his age group.

Stuart Neal competed in the Sywell Sprint Duathlon near Northampton. The event was changed from a triathlon at the last moment, with a 3-mile run replacing the planned swim, followed by a 12-mile bike and a final 2.5-mile run.

Stuart has competed in all three Sywell events this year, the other two being triathlon's as planned.