Panthers set to belatedly launch their Premiership season on a busy Bank Holiday Monday

Rob Lyon makes his managerial debut in charge of the Crendon Panthers and takes his side to Belle Vue for a midday start before the return Premiership fixture at the Showground (7.30pm). The home meeting still has tickets available from the club website.

Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris is relishing the prospect of a busy day after the first two scheduled meetings, home and away duels with Sheffield, were washed out.

“Hopefully I’ll get plenty of points across the two meetings and going to Belle Vue is a great way to start the season,” Harris said.

“It’s a good track to race when you have fast engines and I’m looking forward to it, I just want to get racing after the rain-offs we’ve had so far.

“Thankfully the weather forecast is looking good and I’m also looking forward to getting back to Peterborough for the evening meeting, I’m sure the fans are eager to see us back on track.

“I know it’s a tough schedule with two meetings in the same day with a long journey in between, but I’ll be in the back of the van sleeping while the driver gets us to Peterborough. If he breaks the speed limit and gets a ticket that’s his problem not mine! I’m sure we’ll get there in good time sticking to the limit.

“It’s going to be a big moment for the Peterborough fans to see the sport back there. It’s a track I’ve always enjoyed riding, the fans have always made me welcome so I’m ready to go.”

Peterborough’s social media channels will be updated regularly throughout the meeting at Belle Vue with score updates and live images from the meeting.

BELLE VUE: Brady Kurtz, Richie Worrall, Dan Bewley, Steve Worrall, Charles Wright, Tom Brennan, Jye Etheridge.