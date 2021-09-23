Panthers confirm season tickets will be valid for play-off semi-final

Keith Chapman (Picture: peterborough-speedway.com)

Ahead of Thursday night's Premiership derby clash with King’s Lynn at the East of England Arena, the club have moved to clarify the situation to avoid confusion.

And they can also confirm former British Champion and World Longtrack Champion Kelvin Tatum will be signing copies of his book between 6.30-7.15 at the play-off.

Club owner Keith Chapman said: “We want to show our appreciation to season ticket holders, and by including their ticket in the play-off semi-final we feel it’s an appropriate way to do so.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The loyalty of our supporters has been magnificent and we thank everyone who has been to home meetings to support the team this season.

“We’re looking forward to the play-offs but first up I’m heading up to the hospitality area for tonight’s meeting with King’s Lynn and I’ll do my very best to put my neutral hat on!