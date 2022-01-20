Palin pleased to be back among friends as well as title winners at Peterborough Panthers, plus riders confirmed for Ben Fund Bonanza at the Showground

Jordan Palin

Palin, who has retained his place as Panthers ‘rising star’ for 2022, played a major role in the stunning Premiership success and the club have made just one change for this year with young Danish talent Benjamin Basso replacing fellow countryman Bjarne Pedersen who has retired.

And Palin is counting down the days to the new season, his second in Panthers’ colours.

Palin said: “Obviously when you’re defending your title there’s only one aim, and that’s to win it back-to-back!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulrich Ostergaard.

“It’s good that we’ve got pretty much the same team, because we all bonded so well last season so we don’t have to worry about doing that. There are those meetings where everyone’s bonding and maybe making a few mistakes, but we’re already locked in.

“It will be really good to go back. It was a good laugh last year and they treated me really well. Everything I ever asked for, they did, so I’ve absolutely no complaints with going back there, and I’m really happy to be part of the team again.”

Meanwhile, Palin will link up with teammates Scott Nicholls and Ulrich Ostergaard when Panthers host the Ben Fund Bonanza at the Showground on Sunday, March 27.

Ostergaard is working his way back to full fitness after a crash at Edinburgh ended his 2021 campaign early. And the club icon was delighted to accept the invitation to race in an event which will raise vital funds for the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund.

Ostergaard said: “It will be great to ride in the Ben Fund meeting at Peterborough. It’s on a track I obviously know well and I can try a few bike set-ups out during the meeting as preparation continues.

“I jumped at the chance when they asked me to do the meeting. I’ve done it in the past and will always be grateful to the Ben Fund who do a great job in helping injured riders out.