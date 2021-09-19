Palin is back as Peterborough Panthers try to clinch top spot in the Premiership on Monday night

Jordan Palin in action for Panthers. Photo: Taylor Manning.

Panthers are enjoying another terrific run of form - and know an eighth win on the spin would see them finish top of the pile at the end of the regular campaign.

That would earn them the choice of opponents in the all-important play-off semi-finals.

And despite the Panthers having one final regular fixture back at the East of England Arena on Thursday (September 23, 7.30) against ;pcal rivals King’s Lynn, team manager Rob Lyon is keen to wrap things up sooner rather than later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re looking to clinch that top spot against Sheffield to take the pressure off the boys on Thursday when King’s Lynn visit,” Lyon said.

“We’re hopeful of getting another big crowd in and for the boys it’s just about doing what they have been doing again. There’s a little way to go but we are fully focussed.

“We’re in a good position, we’re feeling good – but there’s still a lot of hard work to be done.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the boys for everything they’ve done this season, but there is no job done yet.”

Peterborough welcome back ‘rising star’ Jordan Palin who has missed the last four meetings through injury.

The talented teen returned to action in Friday’s British Under-19 Final, where he missed out on a run-off for bronze by just a single point.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have again booked Dane Thomas Jorgensen to guest at number one after he contributed to their four-point league haul at Sheffield last week.

Panthers: Thomas Jorgensen, Bjarne Pedersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Jordan Palin, Hans Andersen.