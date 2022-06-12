Panthers know victories over the Tigers and then Ipswich next week are essential if they are to make some realistic progress towards putting pressure on the sides in the Premiership play-off places.Sheffield were touted by many as title favourites pre-season with a powerful side including GP star Jack Holder, British Champion Adam Ellis and spectacular Pole Tobiasz Musielak.The Tigers have won four of their five league matches so far, although they were taken to a last-heat decider at home by Wolverhampton last Thursday having suffered a heavy defeat at Monmore Green ten days earlier.The Owlerton side have made a move in the transfer marker this weekend, releasing reserve Stefan Nielsen and replacing him with Australian racer Jake Allen who makes his debut on Monday.Panthers, meanwhile, recall Jordan Palin in the Rising Star position after missing the last two matches along with the abandoned trip to Wolves last week.Palin has enjoyed improved results in the Championship for Scunthorpe recently and is one of several Panthers riders looking to kickstart their top-flight season.Boss Rob Lyon has elected to juggle his riding order, with Ulrich Ostergaard now forming the opening partnership with Michael Palm Toft, whilst skipper Scott Nicholls switches to No.4 where he combines with Hans Andersen.Chris Harris remains at No.5 and will hope for a repeat of his form in the last home match against Wolves, when he struck a sensational 18-point maximum.Harris said: “We’ll keep bouncing back, and I have confidence in the team. There’s a lot of experience in these riders, and I’m sure they’ll work it out.“We’ll have to keep working and keep pushing as a team. I had a good one personally last time, but one good meeting doesn’t change everything, so I’ve got to keep pushing myself – and hopefully we’ll be back to winning ways as a team.”Sheffield have a doubt over Rising Star reserve Connor Mountain, who suffered a heavy landing when he looped at the start during his Championship match for Leicester on Saturday.