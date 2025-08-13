PACTRAC athletes excel all over the country

PACTRAC members in St Neots.

PACTRAC athletes Simon Hoppe and Giles Cooper won their respective triathlon age groups at the Excel Stadium in London's Docklands.

Cooper finished the T100 Triathlon covering a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run (total 100km) in 4:19:14 hours. He started the run in 4th place and eventually won the over 60 category by 5 minutes.

Hoppe finished 10th overall from nearly 800 competitors in the London Sprint Triathlon covering a 750m swim, a 13-mile bike and a 3.1 mile run. Hoppe dominated his age group in all three disciplines.

Nine PACTRACers competed in the various triathlons at St.Neots with 4 winning their respective age groups. Rob Hammond came 4th overall in the Sprint Triathlon whilst Sophie Robotham was 3rd female. Both won their respective age groups alongside Sam Jackson in the Super-Sprint and Rachel Baker who was also the first female in the Standard Distance.

Amy Mellor added to her growing list of swimming achievements with an 11-hour swim in the 37th Sri Chinmoy 16.25 mile marathon swim in Lake Zurich.

Mellor said: "I got really bad hip cramp on hour 4, but I am chuffed to have finished.”

Chris Shaw (PACTRAC/Fenland Clarion) and Malc Jacklin (Fenland Clarion) both took part in the London - Edinburgh - London 5-day endurance cycle ride. Riders had to travel under their own steam with various checkpoints that also acted as sleepovers if required, as they navigated their way over the 950-mile course.

Unfortunately, with Storm Floris in full swing and the resulting high winds and heavy rain in Scotland, the riders were turned back in North Yorkshire, but still finished back in London over the amended 500-mile course.

After a strong start, the pair reached Malton in North Yorkshire within the first 24 hours, the ride was paused for 4 hours followed by another 4 hours and then at 7.30 on Monday evening the riders were asked to return South.