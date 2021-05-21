Over 800 runners taking part in Sunday’s Peterborough Marathon

Kirk Brawn.

A number of local favourites go, including Martin Gichuhi of Bushfield Joggers and Peterborough Nene Valley AC’s Kirk Brawn.

On paper Hunts AC speedster Dave Hudson who has a personal best of 2:26.42, and Phil Martin of Peterborough, Nene Valley who ran 2:24.07 in Cheshire last month, look likely to battle it out at the front of the field.

It’s difficult to see beyond Georgina Schweining in the ladies race.

The Cambridge and Coleridge AC star clocked 2:35.22 at the 2019 Valencia Marathon.

Race Director, Martin Jennings said: “For many participants it will be the first time they’ve crossed a real start line for over a year.

“It will still be a different, COVID-secure race, with social distancing measures in place, but we really are delighted to welcome runners back to the marathon distance.”

The scenic course includes a trip round the Embankment with the stunning Cathedral backdrop, Nene Park, and the cycle path along the River Nene.