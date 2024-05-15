Oundle win a rugby union cup final, but Peterborough Lions on the wrong end of a points blitz

Siosifa Ma'asi scored a try for Oundle in the Papa Johns Cup Final. Photo Kev Goodacre.

​Oundle claimed a brilliant Papa John’s Cup Final success at Worcester RFC.

​The nationwide competition pits clubs of similar standard against each other when the regular league season ends and Oundle faced Wirral in their final on a neutral ground.

And the local side came from 12-5 down to win 24-12 thanks to tries from Siosifa Ma'asi, Mateaki-He-Lotu Ma'asi, Logan Noble and Charles Frankham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Carey and Thomas Oliver kicked conversions and a red card for Oundle’s Luke Sharpley came too late to make a difference.

Siosifa Ma'asi scored a try for Oundle in the Papa Johns Cup Final. Photo Kev Goodacre.

The try from Noble, who represented Ghana in rugby sevens at the African Games recently, was a thing of beauty.

PETERBOROUGH LIONS

The city side were less successful in their weekend final in the Counties 1 North Shield as they lost a high-scoring classic 58-33 to Beverley at the Darlington Arena.

But club chairman Andy Moore was far from disheartened.

"To reach a final and play at a top ground in a prestigious final was a great away to end a terrible season,” Moore said. "It was a very entertaining final and the better team won. They were certainly fitter than us and that made the difference in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We started both halves well, but we couldn’t keep it up and we couldn’t live with them at times. It was a great occasion though, one enjoyed by fans of both clubs.”

Prop Nigel Lewis crossed and Will Moore converted to give Lions an early 7-0 lead, but two penalties and a converted try saw Beverley hit the front.

Lions were undaunted though and a power move from a quick tapped penalty saw Tom Clark smash his way over, and once more Moore converted to sneak his side back in front.

But the fast pace suited Beverley and they ran in three tries, two of which were converted, for a 32-14 half-time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad