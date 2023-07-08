Oundle Town celebrate their success in the Burghley Park sixes. Photo: James Biggs

Oundle first entered the popular event in 2016 and have now won three of the six editions since. The 2020 and 2021 competitions were cancelled because of Covid restrictions.

They looked like losing in the final last night as Barnack were left requiring 20 from the final two overs to pass Oundle’s five over score of 80 – a modest target in a format that allows only four outfielders.

But the Craig brothers, not for the first time this season, turned a game on its head by delivering a superb over apiece as Barnack closed on 74-2.

Conor Craig in action for Oundle at the Burghley Park sixes. Photo: James Biggs

Conor Craig conceded just six runs off his over and picked up the wicket of Javad Ghani for 26.

That left Barnack requiring 14 from the final over bowled by Cambs Minor Counties spinner Harrison Craig, but he conceded just eight runs in an over that saw Mohammed Raheel run out for 30.

Earlier Conor Craig had top scored for Oundle with an unbeaten 43.

Oundle had cruised past Bourne in their semi-final winning by 30 runs after posting 88-2. Conor Craig struck 35 with Pat Harrington unbeaten on 37.

Barnack went past Market Overton’s 77-0 with four balls to spare with Ghani finishing unbeaten on 34.

Oundle had beaten Peterborough Town and Oakham on their way to finals night. Their previous triumphs had arrived in 2017 and 2018.