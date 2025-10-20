Oundle set up a big game at the league leaders by winning for a third game in a row

Harry Winch (with ball) scored a try for Oundle against Dorking. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

Oundle claimed a third straight win to maintain third spot in National League Two East.

The local side’s superb start to their first season in the fourth tier of English rugby continued with a hard-fought 22-19 win over Dorking at Occupation Road. It sets up Oundle nicely for a trip to St Albans next Saturday (October 25) to tackle league leaders Old Albanians.

Oundle started strongly and skipper Connor Gracey opened the scoring in the 5th minute with a try following a trademark forward driving maul. The conversion was added by Matthew Arden who was making his starting debut for the club.

However despite putting the visitors under pressure it was Dorking who scored next with an unconverted try to reduce the deficit to 7-5, but on the stroke of half-time Harry Winch tore through the visiting defence to touch down and with Arden adding the extras Oundle led 14-5.

And end-to-end encounter ensued with Dorking claiming a try and a conversion to reduce the deficit to two before Joe Bercis crossed for Oundle to stretch the lead out to 19-12.

A converted try from the visitors in the 65th minute brought the scores level, but an Arden penalty five minutes later proved to be the winning score after Oundle had survived heavy late pressure.