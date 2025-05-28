Ophelia was very good again and Steve's European tour took him to Austria

Ophelia Goodale in action.

Young PACTRAC prospect Ophelia Goodale took 2nd place in her age group at the Darley Moor Junior Duathlon.

​After a good first run, Goodale saw her main adversary pull away slightly on the bike, and with the pair running at a similar pace in the second run, she had to settle for second place just 18 seconds adrift of the winner.

Goodale finished in 18.38 in the Tristar 2 event with clubmate Hugo Flikweert finishing 13th in 19:35.

In the Tristar 1 race PACTRAC’s Byron Stother finished 10th in 17:02.

This followed Goodale’s win the previous weekend at the prestigious IAPS Junior Triathlon at Monkton, Bath. School policy doesn't allow the specifics of the race to be published.

Elsewhere PACTRAC’S Steve Hope continued his triathlon journey on the continent with a 19th place in his age group at Challenge St. Polten in Austria.

The 1,900m swim took place in two lakes with a 200-metre run between them.

The 56-mile bike section was all on closed roads including a 10-mile stretch of Motorway and had 3 big climbs on a dry, but windy day in the UNESCO Heritage Site at Wachau.

The 13.1 mile run was all flat along the river Traisen and Hope finished in just over six hours.

The popular PACTRAC Mini-Series is due to start tonight (Wednesday).

The six-event series takes place over the distances of 400m swim, 9-mile bike and 3.1 mile run. Athletes can also choose to do a swim-run, swim-bike or team up to do a relay.