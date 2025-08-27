Open day to be hosted by Bourne Deeping Hockey Club on Saturday - potential new players of all ages are welcome

A recent Bourne Deeping Hockey team. Photo David Lowndes.

Bourne Deeping Hockey Club are hosting a pre-season open day for prospective players of all ages.

It’s taking place in Stamford, using pitches on Kettering Road. Parking is available at the school opposite, postcode PE9 2LR.

The event starts with a junior session (9.15 – 10.30am), and then there will be various other games taking place throughout the day.

New (or old) players are welcome to come down and members will be on hand to discuss all aspects of the club.

There will be food and hot drinks available.

If you are not able to attend on Saturday but are interested in joining the club. Contact details are as follows:-

The Bourne/Deeping club run several adult teams, male and female, in the East League.

The East League start on Saturday, September 20.

The National League season involving City of Peterborough starts on September 21. City are away to Banbury on opening day.