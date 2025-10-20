Northants Bowls Federation fail to find a president, an honour for Les and RIP local bowls stalwart Wilf Redhead

Les Sharp (right) and Martyn Dolby.

Problems recruiting willing volunteers to administer local bowls was further highlighted at the Northants Bowling Federation's annual meeting when for the second year running no nominations were received for the post of president.

It means the executive officers will once again have the additional pressure of undertaking presidential roles between them next season on top of their normal duties.

Martyn Dolby, who took over as chairman last year after completing a two-year tenure as president, said it was extremely disappointing and was something of an embarrassment when entertaining visiting presidents from other counties.

In fact, Northants were one of only two of the 13 counties affiliated to the English Bowling Federation not to have a president last season.

Apart from the elected officers, the county was down to just one other committee member until John Holroyd and new Adams team captain Adam Emery volunteered their services.

Meanwhile, the county are to take a tougher stance next season against players who give walkovers after progressing from their opening round and for those who pull out of county and national finals.

They will receive an automatic one-season ban from the competition they withdrew from, but they can appeal the decision should they feel they have a genuine case.

Barnack's affiliation to the county was confirmed at the meeting which means there are now 18 clubs in the NBF fold.

Officers elected: Chairman, Martyn Dolby; secretary & competition secretary, Melvyn Beck; treasurer, Andy Cox; match secretary, Graham Agger; results secretary, Ally McNaughton; safeguarding and welfare officer, Peter Brown; minutes' secretary, Linda Toms; committee, Dudley Smith, John Holroyd, Adam Emery; Adams captain, Adam Emery; Newton captain, Brian Bassam; Derbyshire A captain, Simon Law; Derbyshire B captain, Dudley Smith.

RIP WILF

Sad to relate the passing of Peterborough & District stalwart Wilf Redhead, a well known and highly respected figure around the local bowls circuit for many decades.

HONOUR FOR LES

Les Sharp was honoured at the Northants Bowling Federation annual meeting for his services to the county over many years, including 10 years as treasurer and more than 100 games for the county. NBF chairman Martyn Dolby made the presentation following Sharp's decision to stand down from county duties, other than umpiring.