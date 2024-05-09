No-one could move like Jagger as PANVAC win, Helpston Harriers dominate Langtoft 10k, England vest for Maggie

Judith Jagger was in great form for PANVAC

​Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s masters athletes got their track & field season off to a great start with resounding wins in the opening fixture of the 2024 Eastern Masters League.

​The league has been rejigged with PANVAC now facing stiff competition from clubs such as Cambridge & Coleridge AC. However the home team were too strong for all their opposition at the Embankment track.

The ladies are defending a title, and were helped on their way to victory by Judith Jagger who won the over 60 shot, long jump and 100m. Jagger achieved a distance of 3.36m in the long jump while Alison Dunphy had a best jump of 3.57m when winning the over 50 competition. Dunphy also won her age group 100m race.

Andrea Jenkins was first in the over 35 hammer and shot, throwing the hammer 42.73m. Sally Pusey won the over 50 hammer.

Maggie Skinner (left) raced for England last weekend.

The men made a clean sweep of the three 800m races. Simon Fell was the first over 35 with a 2.13.7 clocking, with Malcolm Duff winning the over 50 race and Dave Knighton the winning the over 60 event . Knighton also won the 3,000m with a time of 11:38.8.

Julian Smith clocked 12.9 for his over 50 100m win and Sean Reidy won the over 35 long jump with a distance of 5.34m.

Karl Eve threw 10.00m to win the over 60 shot. He also won the pole vault.

There were wins for Tim Needham in the over 50 hammer and for Simon Achurch in the over 35 shot.

Harry Hewitt competed in the British Universities Championships in Manchester.

Helpston Harriers made their league debut and concentrated on the track events.

Kerry Goymour won the over 35 100m in 14.3, while Ben Heron was a comfortable winner of the over 35 3,000m with a 9:29.9 clocking.

Phillipa Taylor won the over 50 3,000m.

LANGTOFT 10K

Langtoft turned yellow on Sunday morning as Helpston Harriers dominated the village's annual 10k road race providing an unprecedented six of the first seven finishers.

Yaxley Runners who also race in yellow added to the theme by supplying three of the first four ladies home.

Ben Heron of Helpston won the race in a time of 32.12 ahead of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC teenager Thomas Preston who posted a time of 32.45.

It was then Helpston all the way with three times race winner Aaron Scott placing 3rd with a 33.59 clocking two seconds ahead of James Gelsthorpe.

Scott Cameron finished 5th in 34.32, just five seconds ahead of the first veteran Steve Robinson. Tim Bradley completed Helpston’s dominance by finishing 7th in a time of 34.48.

Kayleigh Longfoot won the ladies race, crossing the line in a time of 40.06. Team-mate Ellie Piccaver finished as runner up in 41.32 with a 3rd Yaxley runner Abi Kefford taking 4th place in 42.08.

Darren Wells was Yaxley's top man placing 13th in a time of 36.58, while Ros Loutit was 1st over 60 finishing as the 7th lady in 43.04.

PANVAC had two men in the top 10 with eighth placed Kai Chilvers, who clocked 35.34 joining runner up Thomas Preston.

Alison Staines was the highest placed PANVAC lady finishing in 9th place with a time of 44.23.

Thorney's Kelly Maddy finished 6th with a 42.56.

PANVAC’s Finlay Smith was runner up in the junior 3000m race. Elena Faulkner of Thorney was the first under 11 girl home.

BRITISH UNIVERSITIES CHAMPS

Harry Hewitt and three other PANVAC athletes were in action at the British Universities Athletics Championship held in Manchester over the weekend.

Hewitt ran a 1500m PB of 3:49.8, though was eliminated in the semi-finals. Craig Al-Rousi clocked 4:19.48 in his heat

Alastair Phelan crossed the line in a time of 63:39 in his 400m hurdles heat.

Angus Bowling cleared 4.28m when finishing 9th in the pole vault.

ENGLAND VEST

PANVAC’s Maggie Skinner represented England Masters at the Birmingham 10k and finished as 5th over 40 in a time of 40.03.

Skinner's PANVAC team-mate Dan Lewis placed 32nd with a 34.17 clocking.

ROAD RACES