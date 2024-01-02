New Year's Eve results and more joy for a fast local jogger, plus Folksworth 15 race info

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Dan Lewis finished 10th in the traditional Ely New Year's Eve 10k with a decent time of 35.04,

Kirk Brawn (left) ran well on New Year's Eve.

​Runners were not helped by the keen wind blowing across the Fenland course which started and finished at Little Downham.

Despite this several locals gave a good showing with Helpston Harrier Steve Robinson coming in four seconds behind Lewis in 11th.

PANVAC man Kirk Brawn placed 12th in 35.18.

Peterborough based Hunts AC’s Dylan Tomasselli finished 14th with a time of 35.54 to claim family bragging rights as his father Duane placed 47th in 39.24.

Yaxley’s Craig Bradley clocked 38.38 for 33rd place.

The New Year's Eve Marham Flyers 10k also attracted local runners to Norfolk.

Bushfield man James Bishop came home 21st with a 38.19 clocking ahead of Werrington veteran Martin Stevens who placed 33rd in 39.38.

Thorney Runners Steven Wilson and Richard Upchurch finished in 35th and 51st positions with respective times of 40.14 and 41.40.

Bushfield Jogger Adrian Olik placed 84th in 45.03 with fellow Bushfield athlete Philippa Mallett the 14th lady to finish with a 45.40 clocking.

FAST JOGGER

Brian Corleys concluded a successful year of racing with an eighth place finish in the Buntingford 10 mile road race.

The Bushfield Jogger was the second over 45 across the line and recording a time of 56.24.

It was Corley’s fastest 10-mile time in seven years

FOLKSWORTH 15

Places are still available for the Folksworth 15 which takes place on 21 January.

The popular race is being run for the 33rd time in 2024 and is regarded as a perfect event for athletes in training for a spring marathon.