New skipper leads Northants into a tough start to the Adams Trophy season

Sherin Noble and Norma Squires are pictured with the Malcolm Squires and Dick Noble Shield alongside (from the left) Adams captain Ray Keating, Hunts manager Bob Morton and Northants president Martyn Dolby.

​Northants begin their English Bowling Federation inter-county championship programme on Saturday with the visit of Suffolk.

​Although runners-up to Hunts in the southern section of the Adams Trophy last year, Suffolk invariably remain the county to beat, so it is a tough baptism of fire for new captain Ray Keating when he leads his team out at Blackstones (2.00pm).

Northants experienced a disappointing campaign last year in the competition as they finished bottom of the table with one just win in five matches.

Meanwhile, Dave Corney's Newton team, which managed two wins last year, are in action against Suffolk at Whittlesey Manor.

Most of the Adams team were in action in a match against Hunts Bowls which is played in memory of two stalwarts of local bowls, Malcolm Squires and Dick Noble.

Their widows, Sherin Noble and Norma Squires, were on hand at Parkway to present the memorial shield to Hunts manager Bob Morton, whose team were 128-114 winners, despite only winning on two of the six rinks.

Hunts recently booked their place in the next stage of the Bowls England Balcomb Trophy, the inter-county double rink event, with a 43-40 defeat of Bedfordshire.