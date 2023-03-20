New racing colours for a new Peterborough Panthers team in 2023
Peterborough Panthers showed off their new racing colours for the first time in public on Monday.
The city side will be dressed in purple, rather than their traditional red, when racing this season, a colour associated with chief sponsor Michael Tomalin’s city-based business, the City Auction Group.
The Panthers team for the 2023 Premiership assembled at the City Auction Group premises in Orton Southgate this morning after soggy weather conditions forced them indoors to host their traditional press day.
A planned practice session around the East of England Arena was abandoned.
Panthers open their Premiership season at Ipswich Witches on Thursday (March 23) with the Suffolk club coming to the East of England Arena on Monday, March 27 (7.30pm).