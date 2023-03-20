The new-look Peterborough Panthers, back row, from left, sponsor Michael Tomalin, team manager Rob Lyon, Ben Basso, Richie Worrall, middle, NIcki Pedersen, Hans Andersen, Niels Kristian Iversen, co-promoter Carl Johnson, front, Jordan Jenkins, Ben Cook. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side will be dressed in purple, rather than their traditional red, when racing this season, a colour associated with chief sponsor Michael Tomalin’s city-based business, the City Auction Group.

The Panthers team for the 2023 Premiership assembled at the City Auction Group premises in Orton Southgate this morning after soggy weather conditions forced them indoors to host their traditional press day.

A planned practice session around the East of England Arena was abandoned.