News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
3 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
4 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
6 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
6 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

New racing colours for a new Peterborough Panthers team in 2023

Peterborough Panthers showed off their new racing colours for the first time in public on Monday.

By Alan Swann
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:36 GMT- 1 min read
The new-look Peterborough Panthers, back row, from left, sponsor Michael Tomalin, team manager Rob Lyon, Ben Basso, Richie Worrall, middle, NIcki Pedersen, Hans Andersen, Niels Kristian Iversen, co-promoter Carl Johnson, front, Jordan Jenkins, Ben Cook. Photo: David Lowndes.
The new-look Peterborough Panthers, back row, from left, sponsor Michael Tomalin, team manager Rob Lyon, Ben Basso, Richie Worrall, middle, NIcki Pedersen, Hans Andersen, Niels Kristian Iversen, co-promoter Carl Johnson, front, Jordan Jenkins, Ben Cook. Photo: David Lowndes.
The new-look Peterborough Panthers, back row, from left, sponsor Michael Tomalin, team manager Rob Lyon, Ben Basso, Richie Worrall, middle, NIcki Pedersen, Hans Andersen, Niels Kristian Iversen, co-promoter Carl Johnson, front, Jordan Jenkins, Ben Cook. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side will be dressed in purple, rather than their traditional red, when racing this season, a colour associated with chief sponsor Michael Tomalin’s city-based business, the City Auction Group.

The Panthers team for the 2023 Premiership assembled at the City Auction Group premises in Orton Southgate this morning after soggy weather conditions forced them indoors to host their traditional press day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A planned practice session around the East of England Arena was abandoned.

Panthers open their Premiership season at Ipswich Witches on Thursday (March 23) with the Suffolk club coming to the East of England Arena on Monday, March 27 (7.30pm).

Peterborough PanthersMichael TomalinPremiershipEast of England ArenaSuffolk