New-look Peterborough RUFC Under 14 champions fought out a thrilling 43-43 draw!

​Squire Moorhouse from Smiths High Performance with the Borough under 14 girls team.

​Charlotte Badger led the scoring with two tries and four conversions, Ruby Wadsley claimed a hat-trick of tries and Imy Bradney and Ilona Steenkamp also crossed.

Harry Bennett scored four tries as the under 13 boys were held to a 25-25 draw by Sleaford. Osker Stocks bagged the other try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Burpitt claimed a hat-trick of tries for the under 15 boys, as they beat Ely 53-12. Ashton Fletcher touched down twice with single tries for Max Maddison – his first of the season – Charlie Janaway, Noah Hendry and Dan Hutton, who also kicked four conversions.

The under 14 boys lost 31-22 against Boston, despite Nathaniel Edwards scoring twice with tries also from Alex Fidler and Ethan Bristow, while Ross Milne added a conversion.

The under 16 boys were leading Warwickshire champions Old Coventrians at half time, but ran out of steam as the visitors’ much larger squad came from behind to win 36-19.