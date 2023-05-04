News you can trust since 1948
New-look Peterborough RUFC Under 14 champions fought out a thrilling 43-43 draw!

​Eastern Counties champions Peterborough RUFC Under 14 Girls received a new kit from sponsor Smiths High Performance before a thrilling 43-43 draw with Old Northamptonians.

By Alan Swann
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:09 BST
​Squire Moorhouse from Smiths High Performance with the Borough under 14 girls team.​Squire Moorhouse from Smiths High Performance with the Borough under 14 girls team.
​Squire Moorhouse from Smiths High Performance with the Borough under 14 girls team.

​Charlotte Badger led the scoring with two tries and four conversions, Ruby Wadsley claimed a hat-trick of tries and Imy Bradney and Ilona Steenkamp also crossed.

Harry Bennett scored four tries as the under 13 boys were held to a 25-25 draw by Sleaford. Osker Stocks bagged the other try.

Ollie Burpitt claimed a hat-trick of tries for the under 15 boys, as they beat Ely 53-12. Ashton Fletcher touched down twice with single tries for Max Maddison – his first of the season – Charlie Janaway, Noah Hendry and Dan Hutton, who also kicked four conversions.

The under 14 boys lost 31-22 against Boston, despite Nathaniel Edwards scoring twice with tries also from Alex Fidler and Ethan Bristow, while Ross Milne added a conversion.

The under 16 boys were leading Warwickshire champions Old Coventrians at half time, but ran out of steam as the visitors’ much larger squad came from behind to win 36-19.

Harry Pinguenet, Dan Stafford and AJ Singh claimed a try each while Jacob Milner successfully kicked two of the three conversions.

