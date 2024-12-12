National award for long-serving City of Peterborough Swimming Club coach

COPs officials at the National Awards night, left to right, Chris Sackree, Morgan Stevenson, Ben Negus, Simon Martin, Nathan Griffin and Nigel Brigham.

​City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPs) head coach Ben Negus has received a major award.

Negus was named ‘​Performance Pathway Coach of the Year’ at the Swim England National Awards in Birmingham in recognition of excellence in his 18 year tenure at the city club.

COPS, a thriving 200-member club competing at county, regional, and national championships, has faced unprecedented challenges since the closure of the city’s regional pool. This closure has forced athletes to train at multiple alternative venues, creating logistical hurdles and financial strain.

Despite these obstacles, has guided the club to one of its most successful years yet, showcasing his unparalleled ability to nurture talent and deliver excellence.

The remarkable results in 2024 included: Four swimmers competing at the British Swimming Championships; Second-place finishes at both the long-course and short-course East Region Championships; first place at the Cambridgeshire County Championships and eighth place in the National Arena League Final.

Negus said: “This award recognises the collective efforts and hard work of the entire club. I never expected to win, but I am honoured to share this achievement with everyone who has contributed to our success.

“The loss of the regional pool has been devastating. It was the only facility in the area capable of accommodating level two competition athletes. Navigating these challenges has required immense effort, but the determination and resilience of our members have been incredible.”

Club co-chair Morgan Stevenson said: “We are thrilled for Ben and his team to receive this recognition for their outstanding coaching and leadership during one of the most challenging times in the club’s history.

“While it’s been one of our toughest years out of the pool, we’ve celebrated some of our best results in the pool. This recognition shines a light on COPS’ enduring spirit and sets the stage for continued success in and out of the pool.

The Swim England National Awards ceremony, held at Birmingham University’s Great Hall, recognized contributions from individuals and organizations across the country.

COPS was also a finalist in the Club of the Year category after being named Swim England East Region Club of the Year.

Joining Coach Negus were club co chairs Chris Sackree and Morgan Stevenson, Ben Negus, former co chairs Simon Martin and Nathan Griffin and club president Nigel Brigham.