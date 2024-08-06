Murray in a hurry to reach Denmark race and impressive pedal power from Pardoe

Jamie Murray on the top of the podium on the Isle of Man.

​Peterborough Cycling Club star Jamie Murray has qualified for a World Race event in Denmark later this month.

​Murray, who has only been cycling for seven years, took part in qualifiers on the Isle of Man and delivered two excellent age group finishes of first and second after racing on successive days.

Murray competed in the ‘Uphill Time Trial’ with 1300 feet of climbing over 10.6km and he finished first in his 45-49 age category.

Around 100 racers took part and Murray finished 12th overall in a time of 25 minutes, 18 seconds. He achieved his best ever 5, 10 and 20 minute power numbers.

The following day Murray took part in a 135k road race which included 7000 feet of climbing.

He finished second in his age group, losing out to a local rider who overtook him on a fast, technical 5k descent towards the end of the race.

Around 300 riders competed in this event and Murray finished 15th overall in a time of 4 hours and 3 seconds.

And there was more recent success for the city club as Paul Pardoe claimed a notable victory in the British Masters Championship Racing (BMCR) Time Trial Championships.

Paul Pardoe celebrates his British Time Trial success.

It was a 'target' race of Pardoe’s this season for the season, having come second in the event a few years ago by a couple of seconds after being held up by farm traffic!

He was therefore very pleased to take the win on a 2-lap sporting 19-mile course near Coalville, Leicestershire.

Pardoe completed the course in a time of 43 minutes, 36 seconds, to win the category A (40-44) race, 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up and two minutes ahead of third.

Murray was also involved and finished in a strong 3rd place in the category B (45-49) race.

Pardoe then led a strong Peterborough Cycling Club contingent to the Northampton & District Cycling Association 10 mile Time Trial event, hosted by Kettering CC.

Pardoe was third in 21.02, Murray was fourth in 21.20, Kevin Hobbs finished 10th in 23.00. Other PCC times were Adrian McHale (24:49). Mark Tomlinson (25:16) and Phil Jones (26:27).

It continued a good run of form for Pardoe who also won the prestigious Leo 30 time trial near Newmarket earlier this season which was followed by a 14th place (4th veteran) in the National 50 Mile TT champs near Poole and then victory in the Northampton & District Cycle Association TT with a new course record on the 12.8 mile course near Rockingham.