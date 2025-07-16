Molly was the star local turn in the latest Peterborough Grand Prix race

John Pike was a top 20 finisher for PANVAC.

The third race of the Peterborough Grand Prix season took place at Werrington with Yaxley under 17 Molly Speechley the local star turn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speechley finished as 3rd lady in a time of 19:04.1, having placed 6th in the previous race at Ferry Meadows. Katie Vargeson of Lonely Goats Running Club was the first lady home with a time of 17:49.8.

Former Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Amittai Ben-Israel, who now runs for Thames Hare & Hounds, won the race in a time of 15:33.7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Zachary Stevens was the first local home, finishing 4th with a time of 16:21.0. Bushfield’s Brian Corleys was 8th & first over 50 in 16:46.0.

The top 20 featured seven PANVAC athletes, with Kai Chilvers 9th in 16:59.5 one place ahead of Ben Hannon who clocked 17:10.0. Thomas Sayer finished 11th in 17:21.2. Jimmy Adam, John Pike and Luke Maddy were 14, 15th & 16th respectively. Adam's clocked 17:38.8 with Pike three seconds further back. Maddy finished in a time of 17:41.2.

Yaxley’s Darren Hillier placed 12th in 17:21.3 with Paul Halford of Werrington clocking 17:48.1 for 19th position. Paul Larkins of PANVAC was the leading over 60 with a time of 19:34.2

Thorney and Bushfield both had three ladies in the top 20 finishers. Zion Demba of Thorney finished 6th in 19:57.6. Thorney team-mates Kelly Maddy and Grace Randall placed 8th and 19th respectively with times of 20:40.0 & 22:38.7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellena Olik of Bushfield was 9th in 20:42.5 with Laura Fountain 12th in 21:09.6. A 3rd Bushfield Jogger Phillips Mallet placed 17th in 21:56.2.

Elisabeth Sennitt Clough was the leading PANVAC lady finishing 14th in 21:41.6. Yaxley’s Sue Ball was the first over 65 across the line in 24:52.5.

Daniel Gunn of Yaxley won the junior 3k in a time of 8:08.9. Roman Jones, the son of Helpston’s Shara Jones, placed 3rd in 8:21.4. Izzy Hurn of PANVAC was the first local girl home, finishing 4th in 9:34.4.