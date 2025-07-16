Molly was the star local turn in the latest Peterborough Grand Prix race
Speechley finished as 3rd lady in a time of 19:04.1, having placed 6th in the previous race at Ferry Meadows. Katie Vargeson of Lonely Goats Running Club was the first lady home with a time of 17:49.8.
Former Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Amittai Ben-Israel, who now runs for Thames Hare & Hounds, won the race in a time of 15:33.7.
Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Zachary Stevens was the first local home, finishing 4th with a time of 16:21.0. Bushfield’s Brian Corleys was 8th & first over 50 in 16:46.0.
The top 20 featured seven PANVAC athletes, with Kai Chilvers 9th in 16:59.5 one place ahead of Ben Hannon who clocked 17:10.0. Thomas Sayer finished 11th in 17:21.2. Jimmy Adam, John Pike and Luke Maddy were 14, 15th & 16th respectively. Adam's clocked 17:38.8 with Pike three seconds further back. Maddy finished in a time of 17:41.2.
Yaxley’s Darren Hillier placed 12th in 17:21.3 with Paul Halford of Werrington clocking 17:48.1 for 19th position. Paul Larkins of PANVAC was the leading over 60 with a time of 19:34.2
Thorney and Bushfield both had three ladies in the top 20 finishers. Zion Demba of Thorney finished 6th in 19:57.6. Thorney team-mates Kelly Maddy and Grace Randall placed 8th and 19th respectively with times of 20:40.0 & 22:38.7.
Ellena Olik of Bushfield was 9th in 20:42.5 with Laura Fountain 12th in 21:09.6. A 3rd Bushfield Jogger Phillips Mallet placed 17th in 21:56.2.
Elisabeth Sennitt Clough was the leading PANVAC lady finishing 14th in 21:41.6. Yaxley’s Sue Ball was the first over 65 across the line in 24:52.5.
Daniel Gunn of Yaxley won the junior 3k in a time of 8:08.9. Roman Jones, the son of Helpston’s Shara Jones, placed 3rd in 8:21.4. Izzy Hurn of PANVAC was the first local girl home, finishing 4th in 9:34.4.
