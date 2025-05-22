Molly peels off a superb personal best at prestigious open event where Lawson mixed it with the big boys again

Molly Peel.

Molly Peel took the glory after several PANVAC athletes earned invites for a prestigious Loughborough International meeting.

Peel stole the show by winning the 1,500m, coming out on top in a sprint finish, clocking 4:31.10 and going nearly four seconds faster than she has ever run before.

Lawson Capes finished 3rd in the shot put, but the only people to throw further were Olympian Scott Lincoln and multiple-Australian champion Aiden Harvey. Capes’ throw of 18.32 was only centimetres down on his best throw of the 5kg shot, and marks a promising start to the outdoor season at a time when he is mixing GCSE revision with his training schedule.

Capes travels to Halle in Germany this weekend, the Mecca of world throwing, where he will test himself against some of the world’s best. He goes in ranked number two behind a Chinese athlete. The following week he competes at the Ron Pickering Memorial Throws International at Loughborough where many of the top European throwers will assemble.

Thomas Preston took seven seconds off his 3,000m best with a time of 8:33.25 and Sean O’Donnell clocked 10.89 in the 100m & 22.02 in the 200m.

Hunts AC’s Orton based para-athlete Brandon Ballard ran a time of 4:01.44 for 2nd place in the Para 1,500m. Ballard has recently joined the Ireland team and is currently ranked number one in the F20 category over both 800 & 1500m.