Mixed fortunes for Yaxley bowlers in finals of three major competitions

Yaxley's winning Rowlett Plate Final team.

There were mixed fortunes for the Yaxley club at the Peterborough League's Rowlett Cup and Plate finals hosted by Werrington.

The A team pipped Burrows Court 51-50 in the Plate final despite losing on two of the three rinks, but the B team went down 94-39 to holders Whittlesey Manor A in the main final.

Yaxley and Burrows Court clash again tomorrow (Friday) in the Munday Shield Plate final at Central Park (6.00pm), while in the main final Whittlesey Manor B meet West Ward.

RESULTS

Whittlesey Manor's winning Rowlett Cup Final team.

ROWLETT CUP FINAL

(Whittlesey Manor names first): Roger Stevens, Dave Corney, Graham Agger beat Julie O'Neill, Paul O'Neill, Viv Hempsell 29-15; Stuart Agger, Tom Newman-Borrett, Roger Martin beat Mick Ure, Eugene King, Trevor Woods 39-6; Steve Lander, Michael Humphreys, John Earl beat Daniel Gordon, Karen Mercer, Mike Gordon 26-18.

ROWLETT PLATE FINAL

(Yaxley names first) Luigi Caperole, Reggie Cooper, Andrew Cooper beat Bob Davis, Geoff Hutchinson, Tina Tinklin 25-10; Luke Murray, Robert Heath, Roy Mercer lost to Dave Franks, Karen Dyer, Andy Dyer 12-15; Will Marchant, Mike Randall, Peter Marchant lost to Jacko Sementa, Pat Brown, Mark Feakins 14-25.

BOWLS EXTRA

The Yaxley rink of Rhona Morrell, Kate Heath, Marlene Osborne and Viv Hempsell have qualified for the Bowls England women's senior fours finals at Leamington later this month after winning the Hunts County title.