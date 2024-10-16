Missed chances cost City of Peterborough men top spot, while the ladies claim a creditable draw

Tierney Augustine (right) scored for City of Peterborough Ladies against Harleston. Photo David Lowndes.

​City of Peterborough Hockey Club men have lost their perfect playing record in the East Premier Division, and top spot in the table.

​City failed to take their chances during long spells of domination at Bretton Gate and went down 4-2 to Bishop’s Stortford.

Gareth Andrew maintained his goal-a-game record for City and Brendan Andrews also scored.

City are now second, but it promises to be a tight division with one point currently separating the top five.

City are at ninth-placed Old Southendians this Saturday.

City of Peterborough Ladies have found the going a bit tougher at Premier Division level this season, but they gained a creditable 3-3 draw with unbeaten Harleston seconds at Bretton Gate.

Lily Craven, Tierney Augustine and joint-skipper Hannah Grimshaw scored for City who travel to Cambridge City seconds this Saturday. They’ve already lost to the Cambridge third team this season. The city side are fifth from bottom.

There were six wins and six defeats for City sides over the weekend.

For the men Gary Hales hit a hat-trick for the fourths in a 6-1 win over St Ives and Max Hawtin was another hat-trick hero for the sevenths as they saw off Cambs Nomads 5-0.

And for the ladies Ellie Holmes and Miriam Wood scored twice as the fourths beat Spalding 4-1, while Liana Jones (2), Janet Warren and Emma Finding were on target for the fifths in a 5-2 success against Newmarket.

Clemmie Utting-Curtis scored three as the U16 girls beat Bedford 4-3 and Isla Lennard (2), Abagail Jones, Emily Kinnear and Freya Shaw scored as the U4s won 5-1 against Bedford.

Tom Wilson and Harry Sutterby scored for the U16 boys in a 2-2 draw in Ipswich.