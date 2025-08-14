Milton Golf Club's longest-serving member is honoured, prestigious PGA event results, local club results and darts latest

Martin Bains (centre) flanked by Milton GC Chairman Mark Wilson (left) and club captain Andy Martin (right).

Martin Bains has celebrated 80 continuous years as a member of Peterborough Milton Golf Club.

Honorary member Bains joined the club on the June 1, 1945 at the age of 12. To mark the occasion the club's most long standing member was presented with a framed memento of an original photograph taken in 1958 with all the trophies he won between 1956/58.

Bains won the prestigious Presidents Cup, Paten Cup, and Craig Cup during this period along with the Captain's Day prize. He also won the Woodcock Kirk Cup pairs knock out competition in 1956 with his father. At the presentation, the trophies Bains won during the momentous two years were on show to remind him of his achievements.

He also donated the Martin Bains Trophy to the club in 2005 for the Seniors Champion of the year and it was fitting that this presentation was hosted on Seniors Championship Day.

A Milton team at the Northants pro-am event, from left, Graham Martin, Andy Martin, Adam Chamberlain and Liam Purdy.

The winning team in the prestigious Midlands PGA Pro-Am event at Milton contained home club players Tony Edwards, Paul Fredericks and Rob Fredericks, alongside PGA professional Sam Dodds from Coventry Golf Club, who amassed 95 points.

Runners-up were Milton members Karen Trevor, Neil Brown and Dan Symonds with PGA Professional Tom Gould from Darnford Moors Golf Club who scored 91 points.

The champion golfer at the event was Paul Streeter from Woodhall Spa who shot a five under par 66, while MIlton member Neil Courcey won the prize for nearest the pin on the 141-yard 11th hole by sinking his tee shot with an 8-iron for a hole-in-one!

A record 41 teams entered the event which is in its 15th year. The event’s main sponsor was Peterborough Audi supported by The Roe Group.

GOLF

Results from the local clubs…

MILTON

Ladies: August 3 Medal: 1 Megan Chandler nett 68, 2 Lesley Fredericks 70

August 5 medal: Division One: 1 Carol Dunn nett 72, 2 Angela Roper 74. Division Two: 1 Pauline Levoi – nett 76, 2 Sheila Mayman 82.

NENE PARK

Men: 9-hole summer league TW: 1 Daniel Dixon 43/32, 2 Peter Bick45/35, 3 Michael Mack 41/35

PBO Mini Golf Summer League Rd 4: Division One: 1 Daniel Freeman 35pts, 2 Mark Turnbull 34, 3rd Gary Witney 34. Division Two: 1 Ray Tempest 36pts, 2 Steven Carter 32, 3 Leigh Rands 32.

Seniors: August Medal OM: 1 Hugh Lawlor 84/65, 2 John Wood 72/66, 3 Alan Brown 91/67.

Dennis Fitton Memorial Trophy: Division One: 1 Gary Witney 78/63, 2 Steve Butler 74/66, Nigel Richards 81/66. Division Two: 1 Raymond Trevor 92/67, 2 Charlie Cox 85/67, 3 Hugh Lawlor 92/68.

DARTS

MIxed Pairs League

Standings: 1 Farcet P11 51pts, 2 Boule B P9 48pts, 3 Boulevard Bail Bonds P10 48pts, 4 Boulevard Believers P10 32pts. 5 Apple Cart P10 21pts.

Latest scores: Boule B 5, Apple Cart 1; Apple Cart 3, Boulevard Believers 3; Farcet 3, Boulevard Bail Bonds 3.

High scores: Reece Currie (Boule B) 140, 125; Chris Williams (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 140, 125; Dennis Harbour (Boule B) 140, 100; Richie Line (Boule B) 140, 100; Mark Jones (Apple Cart) 140; Kevin Eldred (Farcet) 137; Mark Jones (Apple Cart) 125, 100 x 2; Jeff Powe (Farcet) 123, 121; Carol Gilbert (Boulevard Believers) 121; Tracey Holland (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 104; Ian Swift (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 100 x 2; John Gooding (Boulevard Believers) 100 x 2; Patrick Crabtree (Farcet) 100 x 2; Kris McKillop (Boule B) 100.