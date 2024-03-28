Men dominate women in annual bowls battle and Eagle flies into National semi-final
The men won on all six rinks at Stamford for a 179-83 victory.
Scores
Jeff Clipston, Michael Humphreys, John Earl 26, Jean Scallon, Pam Seymour, Sue Moir 15; Dave Corney, John Holroyd, Kevin Vinter 34, Karen Porter, Elizabeth Wallace, Chris Ford 14; John Suffling, Andy Cox, Paul Buckley 36, Fiona Richardson, Carrie Barclay, Judith Bates 9; Mike Ramsden, Joe Martin, Martyn Dolby 24, Michelle Smith, Jackie Brown, Liz Hext 20; Les Sharp, Mick Porter, Graham Agger 33, Jenny Harvey, Val Du'Kett, Shirley Suffling 12; Peter Linnell, Melvyn Beck, Ally McNaughton 26, Joan Baker, Hazel Brewin, Yvonne Monagham 13.
City bowler Nigel Eagle guided his March rink of Peter Butcher, Steve Scarborough and Steve Kilby to the semi-finals of the national Over 60 fours at Nottingham.