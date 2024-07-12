Maximus Hardy in action at Snetterton. Photo Matt Anthony.

Eye-based Superbikes star Maximus Hardy's first outing in the ABK Beer 0% BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup at Snetterton ended in a dramatic fashion, with a high-speed crash during Heat 1 sending the young rider to hospital.

Hardy's weekend started promisingly, with the RD Racing rider using Friday's free practice sessions to familiarize himself with both the track and the BMW F 900 R. He finished 16th in the combined free practice times with a best lap of 2:05.386, showing steady improvement throughout the session.

Saturday's qualifying took place in wet conditions, presenting a new challenge for Hardy in his first time riding the BMW in the rain. Despite the tricky conditions, he put in a solid performance to qualify 13th with a time of 2:20.355, a respectable result for his debut in the series.

The dry conditions returned for Sunday's Heat 1 race, with Hardy lining up 7th on the grid. He made a strong start, battling his way up to 4th position. However, disaster struck on the back straight when Hardy ran onto the grass, which pushed back his brake pads. Approaching the next corner at approximately 125 mph, he found himself without brakes, resulting in a massive crash.

The severity of the incident was evident as Hardy was taken to the hospital with suspected cracked vertebrae. Fortunately, after medical examination, he was released with a severely bruised vertebrae and a swollen shoulder, avoiding more serious injuries.

Reflecting on the weekend, Hardy said, "That's not the weekend we wanted for my first go on the F900. We were making good progress, and I was happy with my qualifying in the wet. The race started well, but the moment on the grass led to a scary situation with no brakes at such high speed."

Hardy expressed his gratitude to his safety equipment suppliers, RST and Helmet City UK, crediting their products for protecting him during the crash. He also thanked the track medical staff and marshals for their quick response.

The crash has unfortunately resulted in the destruction of Hardy's bike, ruling him out of the upcoming race weekend. His participation in the Brands Hatch round the following weekend remains uncertain.

Despite the disappointing end to his debut weekend, Hardy's performance up to the crash showed promise. His ability to adapt quickly to the wet conditions in qualifying and his strong start in the race suggest that, once recovered, he could be a competitive force in the ABK Beer 0% BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup.

As Hardy focuses on his recovery, the racing community will be eager to see this promising young talent back on track, hopefully in time for the Brands Hatch round.