Maxey teenager Alfie impresses on his debut at iconic Snetterton circuit
The 16 year-old from Maxey delivered a statement performance from the word go as he qualified straight into the final by securing a second place on the grid. That front row finish confirmed Garford belonged at the sharp end of a tough competition.
In race one Garford went toe-to-toe with the lead pack throughout the race. Despite some ‘elbows-out’ racing in the top six, he finished sixth, to kick off his season with strong debut points.
Garford, a student at Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton, started second on the grid in race two as well and started superbly to go clear of the alongside the leading car. Confident and composed, Garford made his move for the lead and began stretching out a gap, but then disaster struck. A gearbox failure saw him lose 3rd gear midway through the race. Even so, he refused to give up, wrestling the car to the finish line in 5th.
Garford’s performance was electrifying given his relative lack of experience. He set the fastest lap of the race and the entire weekend, earning him the coveted ‘Sunoco Driver of the Weekend’ award.
Garford had a new gearbox installed for race three and, after starting mid-pack, he found himself in heavy traffic from the outset. Despite a strong pace, he was boxed in for most of the race and had to settle for 13th which was another gritty finish that confirmed a solid start to the season.
Garford is fifth in the Championship standings after round one. The next round takes place at Brands Hatch on May 10-11.
The races will be broadcast live on ITV, putting Garford and his Wera Alliance Racing Team on a national stage.
