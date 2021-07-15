Masterful wins for Peterborough City rowers at the world famous Henley Regatta

Henley Masters winners, from left, Dave Smith, Gemma Singleton, Ian Palmer and Kate Read.

Ian Palmer from Peterborough and Dave Smith from Leicester Rowing Club took the top spot in the Masters D doubles category. They got off to a promising start winning the qualifying round by 3 1/2 lengths against Kingston Rowing Club, then they beat another Kingston crew in their semi-final by 2 1/2 lengths across the 1000 metre course on the Thames.

They only got better in the final where they beat a London crew by two lengths with a winning time of 3:41, which was 10 seconds faster than their time in the heats.

For the ladies it was Gemma Singleton and Kate Read who took home the silverware, as they joined forces with Bewdley rowing club to win in their composite Women’s Master’s C Eight. They achieved an impressive time of 3:41 despite it being the first time the crew had rowed together, and they crossed the line several lengths ahead of Thames Rowing Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning Women's Masters C eight. Gemma Singleton at stroke and Kate Read in the 3 seat.

The open Masters E eight of Steve Tuck, Graham Barks, Al Ryder, Bruce Margetts, Paul Glover, Jaish Mahon, Jack Ward, Keith Blackman and cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe just missed out in their qualifying round, as they just fell short of Bedford Star Rowing Club by two lengths.