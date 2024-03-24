Martin 'Wolfie' Adams turned the Power off after to a remarkable comeback, but lost to an Owl in the semi-finals
But Adams was beaten in the semi-finals 13-11 by Richie ‘The Owl’ Howson who went on to win the £10,000 first prize by defeating Andy Hamilton 13-10 in the final. Adams collected £2,500.
Adams, a three-times world champion, beat Taylor, who won 16 world crowns, 10-9 in his quarter-final in a match billed as the battle between two darting icons. Taylor is set to retire at the end of the current season.
Taylor led 3-1, trailed 4-3, but looked set to beat Adams when easing into a 9-6 lead. But he hit double trouble as Adams came through to win the last four legs to book a semi-final date with Howson who thrashed Leonard Gates 10-2. Adams started his final leg with a 180 and a 140 before finishing it with his 18th dart.
Adams started well in the semi-final, but from 8-8 Howson won three legs in a row and eventually closed the match out.