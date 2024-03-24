Martin 'Wolfie' Adams turned the Power off after to a remarkable comeback, but lost to an Owl in the semi-finals

Deeping darts legend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams delivered a remarkable comeback to knock the greatest player in history, Phil ‘the Power’ Taylor out of the World seniors Champion of Champions event in Blackpool on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 24th Mar 2024, 08:58 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 21:48 GMT
Martin 'Wolfie' Adams. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.Martin 'Wolfie' Adams. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.
Martin 'Wolfie' Adams. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

But Adams was beaten in the semi-finals 13-11 by Richie ‘The Owl’ Howson who went on to win the £10,000 first prize by defeating Andy Hamilton 13-10 in the final. Adams collected £2,500.

Adams, a three-times world champion, beat Taylor, who won 16 world crowns, 10-9 in his quarter-final in a match billed as the battle between two darting icons. Taylor is set to retire at the end of the current season.

Taylor led 3-1, trailed 4-3, but looked set to beat Adams when easing into a 9-6 lead. But he hit double trouble as Adams came through to win the last four legs to book a semi-final date with Howson who thrashed Leonard Gates 10-2. Adams started his final leg with a 180 and a 140 before finishing it with his 18th dart.

Adams started well in the semi-final, but from 8-8 Howson won three legs in a row and eventually closed the match out.

