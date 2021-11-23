Mark’s masterclass delivers yet another trophy to the Bourne Snooker Club professional

Finalists Jim Howe (left) and Mark Gray.

The tournament favourite was never in trouble, dropping only one frame throughout the day, beating Jamie Sanderson 3-0, with runs of 54, 65 and the day’s highest break of 90, Kristian Willetts 3-1, top scoring with 65, whitewashing Cambridge player Richard Jones 3-0 in the last four before defeating Jim Howe in the final 3-0, with breaks of 61, 83 and 62.

Gray, who strengthened his position at the top of the rankings, collected the trophy and the £315 first prize, whilst extending his winning streak on tour to 18 matches.

Jim Howe, who was hoping to become the oldest ever champion at the age of 55, had earlier overcome Camillo Boschetto and Darren Bettney, both by 3-0 scorelines, before shocking five-time Gildenburgh champion Gavin Cork 3-2 in the semi-finals.