Mark’s masterclass delivers yet another trophy to the Bourne Snooker Club professional
Bourne Snooker Club professional Mark Gray provided a scoring masterclass to win the Snooker Q Store Players Championship at the Court Club, Bretton on Sunday (November 21).
The tournament favourite was never in trouble, dropping only one frame throughout the day, beating Jamie Sanderson 3-0, with runs of 54, 65 and the day’s highest break of 90, Kristian Willetts 3-1, top scoring with 65, whitewashing Cambridge player Richard Jones 3-0 in the last four before defeating Jim Howe in the final 3-0, with breaks of 61, 83 and 62.
Gray, who strengthened his position at the top of the rankings, collected the trophy and the £315 first prize, whilst extending his winning streak on tour to 18 matches.
Jim Howe, who was hoping to become the oldest ever champion at the age of 55, had earlier overcome Camillo Boschetto and Darren Bettney, both by 3-0 scorelines, before shocking five-time Gildenburgh champion Gavin Cork 3-2 in the semi-finals.
Gray will now turn his attention to a GB9-ball pool event early next month, before heading the field for the Legends League, the final tournament of the year, which sees the top eight in the rankings compete for the most prestigious event of the series.