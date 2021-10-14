Mark Gray continues to dominate on the local Legends Tour despite a strong display by evergreen Steve Singh

Mark Gray (left) and Steve Singh at the Court.

Gray captured the title by beating evergreen Steve Singh 3-0 in the final to collect the £250 first prize.

He won all of his six matches, scoring wins in the round robin group phase over former England international Colin Mitchell 3-1, Vaughan Lutkin 3-0, aided by a break of 63, and Chesterfield’s Benji Buckley 3-2.

In the last eight he defeated Steve Martin 3-0, and then hit his best break of the day, a 69, in his win over Buckley again, this time 3-1, before easing to victory in the final.

It was a fairytale run to the final for Singh (56) who rolled back the years to defeat Rob Petch, Richard Apperley, Darren Bampkin and Skegness potter Kristian Willetts in great style, before running out of steam in the final.

Bampkin won the highest break prize for his run of 72.