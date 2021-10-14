Mark Gray continues to dominate on the local Legends Tour despite a strong display by evergreen Steve Singh
Mark Gray continued his dominance on the Legends Tour by winning the Fishy Business Six Reds Championship at the Court Club, Bretton on Sunday (October 10).
Gray captured the title by beating evergreen Steve Singh 3-0 in the final to collect the £250 first prize.
He won all of his six matches, scoring wins in the round robin group phase over former England international Colin Mitchell 3-1, Vaughan Lutkin 3-0, aided by a break of 63, and Chesterfield’s Benji Buckley 3-2.
In the last eight he defeated Steve Martin 3-0, and then hit his best break of the day, a 69, in his win over Buckley again, this time 3-1, before easing to victory in the final.
It was a fairytale run to the final for Singh (56) who rolled back the years to defeat Rob Petch, Richard Apperley, Darren Bampkin and Skegness potter Kristian Willetts in great style, before running out of steam in the final.
Bampkin won the highest break prize for his run of 72.
Gray now tops the rankings ahead of November’s Players Championship, where he will be favourite to continue his 14 match winning streak on tour.