March AC's Andrew Jakeman in pole position to win Peterborough 5k Grand Prix series

Andrew Jakeman won the fourth race of the Peterborough 5k Grand Prix series.

Jakeman claimed his second win of the series, coming home in a time of 15.39 and finishing 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Kai Chilvers of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC. Nathan Bunting, also of PANVAC, placed third with a time of 15.57.

Three more members of the club made the top 10 with Luke Brown fifth in 16.00, Dan Lewis seventh in 16.40 and Kirk Brawn, who finished 10th in 16.48.

Tobias Goodwin, of Thorney AC, was the second under 17 home after Kai Chilvers, finishing eighth with a time of 16.44.

With two wins each Jakeman and Stuart Haw, of PANVAC, (who didn't race at Werrington) will find themselves in a winner takes it all situation in the final race at Ferry Meadows on 17 August. Each runner's best three performances count, and Jakeman has a second place to complement his two wins, while Haw has two firsts and a third.

The ladies situation is far from straightforward with no less than five runners in with a shout of winning the series.

Hunts AC's Lucy Mapp was the first lady home at Werrington, placing 21st overall in 18.00. Rachel Doherty of Higham Harriers was next, finishing 26th in 18.18.

Kanina O'Neil of March AC placed 30th in 18.31 with Helpston Harrier Ruth Jones 38th with a time of 18.56.

PANVAC's Sarah Caskey clocked 19.05 when finishing 44th, two places and three seconds up on Hunts AC's Leva Klavina.

The ladies standings are also decided by each athletes best three finishes, but it is calculated by the best three positions in the overall field with men's positions included.

With the exception of Ruth Jones, who had only raced once in the series, any of the top six ladies at Werrington still has a chance of winning the title.

The junior 3km race provided PANVAC with a one two, courtesy of Felix Bowling and Jasper Dunham. Bowling won in a time of 10.20, 13 seconds up on Dunham.

Thorney Running Club's Rosie Ackerman was first lady over the line in 11.37 with PANVAC's Izzy Hurn next in 13.04.

Bushfield Jogger Brian Corley found himself on the winners podium after finishing third in the Heckington Show 10 on Saturday in a time of 57.00.

Danny Snipe earned himself a 10km PB in a race at Battersea Park on Saturday. The Yaxley runner placed 20th with a 35.04 clocking.

Half a dozen PANVAC youngsters travelled to Kettering for a midweek open meeting. Under 20 Ellie Odlin ran the 400m in a time of 61.38 with her twin sister Evie Odlin clocking 2:24.14 over 800m.

Under 15's Faith Perkins and Lola Gaches both went in the 800m, with Perkins recording a time of 2:29.38 to Gaches 2:44.26.