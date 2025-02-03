Many mitigating circumstances for Peterborough RUFC's shock defeat, but Oundle, Stamford and Thorney march on

Action from Peterborough Lions (white) v Stockwood Park. ​Photo: Kevin Goodacre

​Peterborough RUFC suffered a shock defeat at bottom club Leicester Forest in Regional 2 Midlands East, but there were mitigating factors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The city side finished the game with 12 players after suffering a rash of injuries on a 4G playing surface.

They also felt harshly treated by a string of strange refereeing decisions as they went down 32-31 with the hosts securing just a second win of the season from the last play of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “Firstly we have to proud of the effort the players put in after losing so many players to injury.

Caleb Kotze scores a try for Peterborough Lions v Stockwood Park. Photo: Kevin Goodacre

"We picked up at least 6 injuries, possibly more, and a few of them are going to be long term, I don't know if playing on a 4G artificial pitch is to blame, but that's rugby.

"We weren’t at our best and couldn’t really get going, while we had issues with some of the referee’s interpretations. It’s another learning curve for our young players though.”

Borough remain fifth in the table ahead of a home game against Market Bosworth, who are next to bottom, on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat Webb claimed a hat-trick of tries for Borough in Leicester, while Josh Casbon and Will Manning also crossed. Manning scored to give Borough the lead at a time when they were down to 13 players, but winger Dylan Evans promptly broke his wrist leaving the city side to play the final five minutes with 12 men and they couldn’t hold on.

Prop Stu Day was the first Borough man to limp off which affected the team’s scrummaging. Harry Anderson, Casbon, Nic Langton were also forced off, while others battled through the pain barrier to the final whistle.

Forest were awarded one try after Borough had been awarded a penalty as Casbon picked up his injury. Forest promptly ran the ball in for a score as the Borough players tended to their teammate. The referee then said he had meant to award the penalty to the home side and let the try stand!

ROUND-UP

Grant Snelling, Joe Sagoe and Harry Winch all ran in two tries as leaders Oundle won 55-10 at Amersham & Chiltern in Regional One South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Cardell and Conor Gracey also touched down for the team 18 points clear at the top.

There’s a big game in Midlands Counties One East on Saturday when leaders Stamford travel to second-placed Vipers. Stamford maintained their clear lead at the top with a 30-26 win at third-placed Towcestrians.

Peterborough Lions went down 16-12 at home to Stockwood Park at this level. Caleb Kotze scored a try for the city side who are at Towcestrians this Saturday.

Leaders Thorney were 42-0 up after 45 minutes of their Eastern Counties Division One game against Mildenhall when their opponents conceded after picking up several injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Davies and Michael Croucher scored two tries apiece with Ollie Abbott and Stef Almond also crossing. Davies added six conversions for Thorney who are only one point clear at the top despite winning all 13 of their league matches.