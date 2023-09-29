Major title on debut for new Archway star and youngsters shine again

Jiaji Wu in action at the UK Chinese Table Tennis Championships.

​Wu, a former junior and senior Chinese international who currently lives in Peterborough, joined the city-based club to play and to coach last week and at the weekend he claimed the UK Chinese Table Tennis title at the Morpeth Club in London.

The event is organised by the UK Chinese TT Association with entry open to all players of Chinese origin.

The club’s outstanding young players also enjoyed a successful day in the capital.

They picked up four gold medals and three silver medals at a prestigious London Academy Super Series event at the end of September

They picked up four gold medals and three silver medals at a prestigious London Academy Super Series event at the end of September

The gold medals winners were…

Lihao Chen (Under 11 Mixed).

Hannah Saunders (Under 13 Girls)

Wiliiam Wu (Under 15 Boys, Band 2)

Terry Zheng (Under 15 Boys Band 4).

The silver medal winners were…

Jayden Chen (Under 11 Mixed)

Daniel Lin (Under 13 Boys Band 1)

Wilson Zheng (Under 13 Boys Band 2)