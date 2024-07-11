Adam Clark.

​Adam Clark won the sixth and final PACTRAC Mini-Series Triathlon of the year at Oundle by a three-minute margin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clark had already won the Club Championships and has now added the Mini-Series to his collection of silverware. He has now won seven of the nine club events to date.

Clark came out of the water with a clear advantage over Paul Davies (23 seconds) and Simon Guerin (31 seconds). Sophie Robotham then led Chris Elder, Susie Freeman and Rob Hammond out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guerin moved into second place on the bike, and gained a few seconds back on Clark, before relinquishing his place on the run to the fast moving Hammond and Phil Groves, who moved into second, but they were unable to make any gains on the impressive Clark.

Adam Clark

Guerin held onto fourth by just five seconds from Elder.

Susie Freeman won the ladies event, ahead of Harriet Lomas and Claire Widdowson.Freeman is the Ladies Champion this year and also adds the Ladies Mini-Series to her list of trophies; having won four of the six races, with Lomas and Sarah Caskey winning the other two.

A total of 58 different competitors took part in the six-race series, with the top three places each week being spread amongst just six athletes; including Rob Hammond with one second and four third places who currently lies second in the Club Championships, with Simon Guerin in third, with just one more event to race in September.

Steve Hope competed in the Odyssey Triathlon at St.Neots.

Paul Lunn

The event took place over the Ironman distance of a 2.4-mile swim in the Great Ouse, out and back four times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then it was 112 miles on the bike over two laps, each containing four dog-legs, with rain for the first three hours and then more rain on and off thereafter. It was wrapped up with 26.2-mile run over seven laps of a 3.75 mile circuit mainly on tarmac paths or grass.

Georgina Jennings won her age group in the accompanying Sprint Triathlon at the same venue, whilst Paul Jephcot recorded a second place in his age group in the standard distance race.

Paul Lunn came sixth in his age group at the Ironman Distance Triathlon held at Roth in Germany. He had a solid 2.4 mile swim before completing the 112 mile bike section at an impressive 26.5mph.

He was still second in his age group halfway through the marathon run, but with only a slight drop in pace, finished sixth in his age group in a tightly contested race, in just over nine hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becs Burge went to Thun, near Zurich in Switzerland to compete in her fourth Ironman Triathlon. After a consistent swim and bike, Burge started the run in the top half of the field but slipped slightly to finish 28th in her age group.

Three members took part in the Outlaw Holkham Half, held over the half-ironman distance at Holkham Hall.

They were Jessica Dove (43:43; 3:16:27; 2:16:36 = 6:16:46) who was 14th in her age group; Andrew Taylor (50:45; 3:08:21; 2:34:47 = 6:33:53 - 39th) and Ros Goatly (40:48; 3:31:41; 2:56:45 = 7:09:14 - 15th).