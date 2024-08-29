Taylor Jeffrey won a magnificent seven gold medals at the WKO Open World Championships in Barnsley.

Elise Serniak-Taylor (8) took part in five categories, two in the ring, boxing and kickboxing and three on the mats, point fighting, light continuous and boxing and she went on to win all five divisions for five gold medals Eden Serniak-Taylor (5) the youngest member of the team competed in point fighting and light continuous kickboxing and won both of those divisions giving her two well-earned gold medals. Next on the medal table with a gold and silver medal was Rita Juciene (33) who won her light continuous kickboxing category and came second in the ladies point fighting category. Rokus Karalius (6) won gold in the boys light continuous kickboxing and a bronze in the point fighting category and then came Oscar Porter (9) who won two silver medals, one in point fighting and the other in light continuous kickboxing. Markuss Nikolajevs (10) came second in the low kick kickboxing division and third in the boxing, two medals won after tough fights. He was closely followed by Nicola Krawcewicz (11) who also won a silver and a bronze medal, in the girls light continuous kickboxing and bronze in the point fighting division. It was an all TASK final in the Ladies light continuous category which saw Polina Lazareva (28) win the silver a battle with Juciene. Skaiste Stukaite (18) managed to win a bronze in the ladies point fighting category. Boxer Carlos Banks (23) narrowly missed out on a medal after two hard fought bouts.