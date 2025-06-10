Lunn's good run continued, Pike placed in 'Mustard' race and Parker's bike power proved decisive

Chris Pike.

Paul Lunn made it two wins in two races in PACTRAC’s Mini-Series competition at Oundle.

Julia Kingsley led the swimmers out, with Max Daniels just 6 seconds behind. Adam Clark was a further 12 seconds behind, with another 25 seconds to Simon Guerin, before Lunn emerged 67 seconds down on the leader, but 10 seconds ahead of a big pack containing Graeme Kane and the next 4 ladies.

Lunn had the fastest bike split by over a minute and came in 42 seconds ahead of Guerin, who had a 47-second advantage over Clark, with Kane another 65 seconds down.

In the ladies race, the four chasers successfully set off in pursuit of KIngsley with Rachel Baker soon pulling ahead of Ellie Piccaver, which is how it remained until the finish, while Susie Freeman held onto 3rd by 27 seconds ahead of Sophie Robotham.

Lunn again had the fastest run of the day recording 19:09 for the 3.1 miles as Clark and Kane moving into 2nd and 3rd respectively. Baker finished an excellent fifth overall.

KEEN AS MUSTARD Chris Pike finished 3rd overall in the AsKeenAsMustard 5km Swim/Run at Sibson Lake, while Susie Freeman was 3rd lady in the 10km race. The events involve constantly changing disciplines from river swimming in the Nene in training shoes to running in wetsuits.

Pike pipped the fourth placed finisher by just seven seconds.

The events start and finish with a run and Chris had 4 intervening swims to contend with whilst Susie had 5-swims in the longer race. Chris had to hold off a good challenge for 3rd spot, eventually taking the tape on the final run in by just 7 seconds.

ROUND-UP

Steve Hope completed 5 triathlons in 22 days with the National Sprint Triathlon Championships at Blenheim Palace. He finished 19th in his age group.

PACTRAC had 6 juniors competing in the Rob McLean Junior Triathlon at Cambridge with Parker Anthony putting his cycling prowess to good use to claim top spot in the TRiStar event.

Other PACTRAC competitors were Mallory Faith, Imogen Lazenby, India Lazenby, Bea Faith and Bentley Anthony.