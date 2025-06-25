Lunn was number one in a race held on PACTRAC's 40th anniversary

Winner Paul Lunn in the 40th anniversary PACTRAC Mini Series race.

PACTRAC celebrated their 40th Anniversary at the 4th Mini-Series Triathlon of the summer at Oundle.

Members old and new were present to witness the 33 athletes lining up in two waves at Oundle Pool.

Adam Clark was first out of the pool, leading Julia Kingsley by 25 seconds, with Paul Lunn right on her heels. Susie Freeman was the next out with a 6 second advantage over Sophie Robotham.

Lunn had the fastest bike split, gaining a 2 minute advantage over Clark coming into the 2nd Transition, while Chris Elder and Rob Hammond now moved into 3rd and 4th positions, respectively 20 and 40 seconds further behind.

Georgina Jennings set an over 80s record for the Oundle triathlon

Chris Brennan in his first triathlon since 2019 was now in 5th place, whilst Ellie Piccaver took the lead for the ladies in 6th.

The top 7 places didn’t change on the run, with Lunn extending his lead to 3:37 minutes over Clarke who pulled away from Elder by 2:30 minutes for a clear 2nd place. Positions 3-6 didn’t change, although the gap narrowed between them to just 1:38 minutes.

Ten athletes beat the hour whilst 11 recorded personal best times, including first lady Piccaver by 35 -seconds, and Darren Coley taking his tally to 4 PBs in 4 races so far this year. Lunn recorded his best time this year of 47.07, while Georgina Jennings lowered the over 80s record by 8:14 minutes.

PACTRAC man Dave Wagstaff won his age group in the Dambuster Sprint Triathlon at Rutland Water. This was Wagstaff’s return to racing after a number of years off, and he took a commanding lead in the swim, which he extended on the bike and held on, on the run to win by 2:30 minutes.

Sophie Robotham also enjoyed a good race, taking the lead in the swim in her age group, and having a good tussle on the bike, before starting the run just 24 seconds behind and having to settle for 2nd place.

Giles Cooper also recorded a 2nd in his age group in the Standard Distance event.

Steve Small continued his comeback with 99th place in the Chester Aquabike, involving a 1,500m river swim, mostly upstream, and a 25-mile bike loop. He finished 13th in his age group in 2:14:10.

40 YEARS OF PACTRAC ONLINE ON FRIDAY