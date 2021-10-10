Lunn was Fenland Clarion Cycling Club’s number one after a thrilling final and Theo finished on top again

Theo Wan on top of the podium at Hemel Hempstead.

The event consisted of two climbs, the first won by Thorpe by five seconds and the second won by Lunn by six seconds.

Chris Cummings claimed third spot.

Results (first climb, second climb, overall): Lunn 2:26, 3:29, 5:55; Thorpe 2:21, 3:35, 5:56; Cummings 2:30, 3:41,6:11; Lynden Leadbeater 2:28, 3:51, 6:19; Dave Thorold 2:36, 3:46, 6:22; Sam Chapman 2:44, 4:05, 6:49; Steve Skelhon 2:56, 4:11, 7:07; Stewart Cleworth 2:56, 4:20, 7:16; Karl Grundy 2:59, 4:19, 7:18; James Warrener 3:01, 4:23, 7:24; Harry Tozer 3:05, 4:20, 7:25; Ian Halliday-Pegg 3:05, 4:37, 7:42; David Hallam 3:18, 4:47, 8:05; Fran Francis 3:40, 4:51, 8:31; Dan Tozer 3:35, 5:45, 9:38.

The club championship overall series was also won by Lunn with 70 points ahead of last year’s winner Simon Pitchford who collected 61 points. Chris Shaw (47 points) was third.

A new name was engraved on the ladies trophy as Tonya Smith (20 points) finishing well clear of Lyndsay Clarke (7) and Barbara Gunn and Lynn Smitheringale (5 apiece).

**The cyclocross season is now in full swing and Fenland riders have been out gaining a range of excellent results.

In the fourth round of the Central League there was a technically challenging course awaiting riders at Hemel Hempstead.

In the under 8s it was Mylo Wan who started the day with a highly creditable eighth place finish to gain his best result to date.

Wan’s elder brother Theo continued his great run of form with a victory in the under 12s, although their father Kai wasn’t so fortunate as he suffered a broken rear mech forcing his abandonment.