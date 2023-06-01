Louie Hemmings (nearest) sets off in his 1500m race in York.

Louie Hemmings enjoyed another great race, having been promoted to run in the under 17 1,500m despite being an under 15. He didn't look out of place against some classy older runners and ran a massive seven second personal best (PB) with a time of 4.30.9.

His time was a British Milers Club qualifying time for under 15s, which means he is eligible to compete in their prestigious series of track races. Agonisingly Hemmings was 0.9 seconds outside the National Championship qualifying time, but the way he has started his season the extra second should come soon.

Noah Fell finished 10th in the pole vault with a 2.10m PB, while fellow under 17 Rhys Buswell ran 9:36.4 on his 3,000m debut.

Also competing in the under 17 age group, Saul Hopper finished 10th in the 100m with an 11.69 clocking.

Competing in the ladies under 17 category, Meghan Cornwell-Heath ran a 43.48 300m which was good enough for 8th place. Izzie Thorne was two places further back in 44.15. Both girls ran PBs.

Faith Perkins took 12th place in the under 17 800m with a time of 2:27.9. William Harris clocked 2:21.4 in the under 15 800m.

Edie Twell suffered the agony of a false start disqualification in the 100m, but went on to run a storming 200m leg in the under 17 medley relay.

​HAPPY FAMILY

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's Long family were all celebrating new PBs as they made the short journey home from Kettering after a midweek open meeting.

Under 20 Elliot Long won his 200m race in a PB time of 24.79, while his younger brother Callum ran the 100 and 200m in times of 13.47 and 26.95 respectively.

Dad Paul Long had no intention of being eclipsed by his sons taking four seconds off his previous 400m PB with a 62.38 clocking.

Veteran Dave Brown completed his first 200m race of the season in a time of 24.73.