​Lottie was Deepings Swim Club's golden girl in Corby

Deepings Swim Club stars in Corby.

​The young stars at Deepings Swim Club performed with their usual excellence at the Northampton Festival.

​The competition was a long course event in the 50 metre pool in Corby, which was a first for many of the local club’s swimmers.

The competition also attracted some huge clubs such as Nova Centurion, City of Leicester and Killerwhales SC (Essex) amongst others, so it was a hot event with numerous national qualifying times achieved throughout the weekend.

There were still many personal bests (PBs) recorded by Deepings Swimmers and Lottie Jenkinson performed superbly to claim a first place in the 14 year-olds butterfly race.

Noah Skinner collected a hat-trick of fine second-place finishes and Oliver Clarke finished second twice.

The Deepings medallists were...

Boys 100m Fly – 14 Yrs Kieron Toms 3rd, Boys 50m Breastroke – 12 Yrs Oliver Clarke 3rd, 13 Yrs Noah Skinner 2nd, Girls 50m Backstroke – 10 Yrs Gracie Dawson 2nd, 11 Yrs Evie Davies 3rd, 15 Yrs Corey Farley 3rd, Girls 50m Fly – 14 Yrs Lottie Jenkinson 1st, Boys 50m Free – 14 Yrs Kieron Toms – 3rd, Boys 100m Backstroke – 12 Yrs Oliver Clarke 2nd

Boys 200m Backstroke – 14 Yrs James Cash 3rd, Boys 100m Breastroke – 12 Yrs Oliver Clarke 2nd, 13 Yrs Noah Skinner 2nd, Boys 50m Backstroke – 14 Yrs Kieron Toms 3rd, Boys 200m Fly – 14 Yrs James Cash 3rd, Boys 50m Fly – 14 Yrs Kieron Toms 2nd, Girls 50m Freestyle – 14 Yrs Lottie Jenkinson 3rd, Boys 200m Breastroke – 13 Yrs Noah Skinner 2nd.