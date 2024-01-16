Look out everyone there's another shot-putting Capes coming in 2024!

Local lad ​Lawson Capes has been selected by England Athletics, and will throw the shot for his country in Sweden next month.

Lawson Capes in action.

Impressively the 15 year-old has been selected to throw in the under 18 age group.

It's a well deserved honour after a summer season in which he won the England Athletics Championship and the England Schools Championship, along with every other national and regional age group title available

The current head of the Capes throwing dynasty GB Olympian Geoff Capes said: “This is a pleasant surprise and it's great England Athletics has seen the hard work, focus and sacrifices Lawson has made to throw as far as he does. It is a great achievement for him to be selected so early as he has only just turned 15.

"Lawson has become the fifth and youngest member of the family to achieve an international call up and we thank everyone involved in his successful journey so far, especially family and his sponsors. Look out 2024, another Capes is coming!”