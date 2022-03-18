Long-time running rivals shared a memorable moment, strong winds, but Danny flies round Duxford

Alex Hampson.

The PANVAC pair were part of the Lincolnshire representative team which finished third in the Inter Counties Cross Country Championship at Prestwils Park, near Loughborough. Hampson placed 39th and was his county’s third scorer while McCrae finished 62nd. Lincolnshire were beaten by Surrey and Northern Ireland, who somewhat oddly compete as a county.

PANVAC boasted a contingent of 27 athletes in action representing either Lincolnshire or Cambridgeshire. Ted Ash was the highest placed individual finishing 21st in the under 15 race in a Lincolnshire vest ,while Felix Bowling placed 84th for Cambridgeshire. Harry Hewitt placed 33rd in the under 17 race for Lincolnshire. Hewitt was joined in the top 100 by Cambridgeshire pair Jack Sneddon and Seb Beedell who finished 86th and 89th.

Running for Cambridgeshire the Walker sisters both comfortably made the top 100. Erin was 66th in the under 15 girls race and Olivia finished as 89th under 17.

Jim Morris in action at the Burleigh 7.

Lincolnshire’s Molly Peel had a fine run finishing as 39th under 20 lady. Sarah Caskey of Cambridgeshire was the first PANVAC senior lady home, placing 129th.

Cambridgeshire’s Peterborough based Hunts AC member Dylan Tomaselli finished as 79th under 20 man.

Better Ways to spend a Sunday!

Lincoln Wellington AC’s Aaron Scott, from Stamford, was a late entrant in the Burleigh 7-mile road race, and, though he won it comfortably, he may have spent the middle section of the race thinking of all the better ways he could be spending his Sunday morning.

Philippa Taylor in action in the Burleigh 7.

The fourth mile of the race contained a long, steep drag uphill from Burleigh to Pilsgate and the headwind was so strong on this section that even the fastest of runners were reduced to a head down almost walking pace battle.

Scott crossed the finish line in 37.21, almost a minute clear of his nearest rival. Yaxley’s Simon Hearty had a good run, placing fourth in 39.35.

Helpston Harriers took several of the top spots with Nat Freeman seventh in 41.55 and Jim Morris eighth, 17 seconds behind Freeman.

Philippa Taylor placed fourth lady in 46:40, while under 17 honours went to Thorney’s Keaton Neacey with a time of 44.54and PANVAC’s Aoife Glaswell with 53.02.

A WIndy affair in OUndle

Sunday’s Oundle 20-mile road race was a windy affair with PANVAC’s Dave Newton fighting a headwind over the last few miles to place fifth in 2:10.32.

PACTRAC’S Paul Lunn finished 19th in 2:20.28 with Martin Stevens of Werrington Joggers clocking 2:25.53 for 34th spot. Caroline Woods of Yaxley was 15th lady in 2:28.36.

DASHING DANNY AT DUXFORD

A flying Danny Snipe placed fourth in the Duxford Dash 10k on Sunday. The Yaxley veteran completed the circuit around the runways in a time of 36:25.9.

Bushfield’s Steven Allpress clocked 21:24.0 for seventh position in the 5km race.