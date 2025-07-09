Logan and Dylan won races for Peterborough BMX Club in National Series event

Bea Smith made two A Finals in Birmingham.

Logan Aceto and Dylan Dixon were the Peterborough BMX Club winners in rounds 9 and 10 of the National Series in Birmingham over the weekend.

Aceto took first place in the male 8 year-old B Final on day one. He was one of 17 riders from the city club in action, although their usual medal certainty Jess Marriott faces time on the sidelines after breaking both collar bones following a crash while leading her semi-final.

Five riders made A Finals on Saturday.

Dylan Dixon claimed a 2nd place in the 24” 40-44 cruiser category and 6th place in the 20” veterans race.

Peterborough BMX Club rider Lottie McFarlane in Birmingham.

Bea Smith was 5th in the female 9 year-old event.

Krystian Garbarczyk was 8th in the male race for 9 year-olds.

Lottie Macfarlane finished 8th in the female race for 15 year-olds.

Other B race finalists.

Charlie Staite was 3rd in the male race for 7 year-olds.

Caiden Thompson was 8th in the 14 year-old male event.

Jamie MacFarlane was 6th in the 24” cruiser 50-54 competition.

Dixon took the honours on day two in the 24” 40-44 cruiser category and again finished 6th in a veterans race, while Acato added a second place in the B final to his triumph the day before.

Bea Smith added an 8th place A Final finish to her 5th place from 24 hours earlier. Charlie Staite (6th) and Krystian Garbarczyk (8th) reached B Finals again.

Overall the club finished 22nd of 54 clubs across the county.

Anyone interested in BMX racing can book a free induction via the club’s facebook page (Peterborough BMX Club). The club is based at the Peterborough Phantoms BMX track track in Orton. Coaching and practice is available for riders from 4 years-old and above.