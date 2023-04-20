Joe Perry. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images.

Perry, from Chatteris, led Robert Milkins 7-2 going into the final session of a first round match this morning.

It became 8-4 before the higher-ranked Milkins won five frames in a row to lead 9-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A break of 63 enabled Perry to take the match into a decider which Milkins won, also with a break of 63.