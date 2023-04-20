Local snooker star the victim of one of the great World Championship comebacks
Local snooker professional Joe Perry was the victim of one of the great World Championship comebacks at the Crucible in Sheffield on Thursday.
Perry, from Chatteris, led Robert Milkins 7-2 going into the final session of a first round match this morning.
It became 8-4 before the higher-ranked Milkins won five frames in a row to lead 9-8.
A break of 63 enabled Perry to take the match into a decider which Milkins won, also with a break of 63.
The match had been delayed because of a Just Stop Oil protest on Monday evening.