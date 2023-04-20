News you can trust since 1948
Local snooker star the victim of one of the great World Championship comebacks

Local snooker professional Joe Perry was the victim of one of the great World Championship comebacks at the Crucible in Sheffield on Thursday.

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Apr 2023, 21:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:48 BST
Joe Perry. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images.Joe Perry. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images.
Joe Perry. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images.

Perry, from Chatteris, led Robert Milkins 7-2 going into the final session of a first round match this morning.

It became 8-4 before the higher-ranked Milkins won five frames in a row to lead 9-8.

A break of 63 enabled Perry to take the match into a decider which Milkins won, also with a break of 63.

The match had been delayed because of a Just Stop Oil protest on Monday evening.

