Local snooker pro puts on a super show in Court

Joe Perry, left, with promoter Sam Boome and referee Patricia Murphy.

​Nine amateur players took up the challenge of competing in one frame matches against the 2022 Welsh Open champion and they found the Chatteris cueman in fine form.

The current world number 30 rattled in three century breaks, the highlight being a superb 139 total clearance, and several others over 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perry also thtreatened to make a maximum 147 break in his final match which unfortunately ended on 96.

It is hoped that this will be the start of many exhibitions at the popular Peterborough venue, with local promoter Sam Boome promising more top class events in the months ahead.

The Court is the regular home of a local Legends tour with regular events attracting entries from the top amateur players in the area,

Perry has endured a slow season, but he played well to reach the last 32 of the recent German Masters in Berlin where he lost to world number four Neil Robertson from Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perry had beaten Oliver Lines 5-3 and Joe Thomason 5-1 to reach the third round.

Perry claimed a couple of decent scalps in the one-frame Snooker Shoutout at the end of last month.

He saw off Luca Brecel and Jamie Jones before losing to eventual champion Chris Wakelin at the last 32 stage.